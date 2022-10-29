Tanzania targets to export 16,000 tons of meat by 2026: official

Xinhua) 13:28, October 29, 2022

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- State-run Tanzania Meat Board (TMB) on Friday announced measures aimed at increasing exports of meat to 16,000 tons annually by 2026.

Daniel Mushi, the TMB registrar, told a news conference in the capital Dodoma that Tanzania exported 3,256.6 tons of meat during the first quarter of 2022 worth 13 million U.S. dollars.

Mushi said TMA has put in place measures that will see the board working closely with meat factories and individual livestock keepers in looking for new markets abroad.

He said other measures include educating livestock keepers on how to fatten their animals to produce high quality meat.

"We are also intending to educate the livestock keepers on modern livestock keeping methods with a view to producing healthy animals," said Mushi.

He said the TMB in collaboration with the government is inviting and promoting investments in meat processing plants and construction of modern abattoirs.

Mushi said in 2021, Tanzania exported 10,415 tons of meat worth 42 million U.S. dollars.

