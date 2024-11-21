Tanzanian president visits site of building collapse as death toll rises to 20

Xinhua) 21:32, November 21, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has inspected the site of a four-story building that collapsed in the Kariakoo suburb in Dar es Salaam, the country's economic hub, where she announced that the death toll had climbed to 20.

On arrival from Brazil, where she attended the G20 summit, Hassan also visited survivors of the tragedy in Muhimbili National Hospital and wished them a quick recovery.

"The government will support you towards your full recovery and will protect your property at the fateful building," she told them Wednesday.

More than 86 people were rescued as search operations entered the fifth day Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hassan ordered an additional 24 hours for operations to look for victims who might still be trapped under the rubble.

The building accommodating shops and other businesses collapsed Sunday morning.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)