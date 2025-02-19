Iran's supreme leader says U.S. "foolish" plans for Gaza to lead nowhere
TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said here Tuesday that U.S. "foolish" plans for Gaza and Palestine "will lead nowhere."
"Those who claimed that they would destroy resistance in a short period of time are now receiving their prisoners from the resistance fighters in small groups and releasing a large number of Palestinian captives in return," Khamenei said when meeting with visiting Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhalah, according to a statement by Khamenei's website.
As "global public opinion is now in favor of Palestine," no plan will succeed without the consent of the resistance and people of Gaza, he said.
For his part, al-Nakhalah thanked Iran's constant support for the resistance in Gaza, which he said managed to achieve "great victories" over the United States and the West despite the unequal balance of power.
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed recently to transfer Gaza's Palestinian population to neighboring countries, stating that Gazans who left will not be allowed to return.
The proposal, strongly supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has met continuous regional and international outcry.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese envoy calls for political settlement of Iran nuclear issue
- Iran, IAEA emphasize dialogue, interaction to resolve differences
- Israel completes strike on Iranian targets
- Explosions heard in capital as Iran's air defenses engage Israeli strike attempts
- Iranian military says Israeli strikes caused "limited damage"
- Explosions heard in Iran's capital
- Iranian FM says neighboring countries won't allow use of territory for attacks on Iran
- Chinese top diplomat holds phone calls with FMs of Israel and Iran, calls for immediate, complete and permanent cease-fire in Gaza
- Iran unwilling to see expansion of regional conflict, ready to coordinate with China to cool down situation -- FM
- Chinese FM calls on all parties to avoid vicious circle amid Israel, Iran tension
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.