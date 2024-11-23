Chinese envoy calls for political settlement of Iran nuclear issue

November 23, 2024

VIENNA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Thursday that confrontation would not solve the Iran nuclear issue, calling for resolution through political and diplomatic means.

Li Song, China's permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), made the remarks as the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution pressuring Iran on its nuclear issue.

China, Russia and Burkina Faso voted against the resolution brought by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, while 12 developing countries including South Africa, India and Egypt abstained.

Li said that China welcomes the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA on the outstanding safeguards issues. China also highly appreciates the positive interaction between IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the Iranian side and the positive results achieved during Grossi's visit to Iran last week, he added.

"Facts have proved time and again that creating artificial confrontation, intensifying conflicts in the Board will not solve the problem, but will risk deteriorating cooperation between the Agency and Iran and further complicating the issue," Li said, stressing that imposing pressure is not a form of diplomacy, and confrontation cannot provide a solution.

The Chinese envoy noted the fundamental solution to addressing proliferation concerns lies in political and diplomatic efforts, as well as constructive cooperation on multilateral platforms.

Li urged relevant parties to view the issue in "a careful and responsible manner" and play a constructive role in the political resolution of the Iran nuclear issue.

