Trump wants Education Department to be closed "immediately"

Xinhua) 14:58, February 13, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wanted the Education Department to be closed immediately.

"I'd like it to be closed immediately," Trump told reporters Wednesday afternoon from the White House Oval Office. "The Department of Education's a big con job."

"So they ranked the top 40 countries in the world. We're ranked number 40th. But we're ranked No. 1 in one department -- cost per pupil. So, we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world."

Trump had previously claimed that he wanted to close the Education Department, stating that he intended to return the responsibility for education to the states.

During his first term, Trump proposed shutting down the department as part of his agenda to reduce the size and functions of the federal government.

The agency employs 4,245 people and spent 251 billion dollars in the most recent year, according to Reuters. An immediate closure of the department could disrupt tens of billions of dollars in aid to students from kindergarten through high schools, and tuition assistance for college students.

In the weeks following his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump has been pushing for major reforms within the U.S. federal government, including advancing massive federal workforce reduction and allowing the Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk to gain access to key payment systems of multiple agencies.

Trump has also attempted to shut down agencies such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), claiming that they are rife with "tremendous fraud" and "unprecedented levels of corruption."

The closure of both USAID and the Education Department requires approval from Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)