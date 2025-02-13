Trump issues order to ensure U.S. diplomatic personnel follow his agenda

Xinhua) 13:11, February 13, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Wednesday to revamp the foreign service to ensure "faithful and effective implementation" of his foreign policy agenda.

The order said failure to implement the president's agenda is against professional discipline and may lead to the termination of personnel.

The order came as Trump instituted changes to ensure U.S. foreign policy is aligned with his "America First" agenda.

The executive order said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will implement reforms in recruiting, performance, evaluation and retention standards to "ensure a workforce that is committed to faithful implementation of the President's foreign policy."

"The Secretary must maintain an exceptional workforce of patriots to implement this policy effectively," the order said.

"The Secretary shall, consistent with applicable law, reform the Foreign Service and the administration of foreign relations to ensure faithful and effective implementation of the President's foreign policy agenda," it added.

