U.S. military aircraft crashes into San Diego Bay
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. military aircraft crashed into the San Diego Bay on Wednesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue.
The U.S. military confirmed that only two pilots were on the plane that crashed into the water near Shelter Island. Both pilots have been rescued.
The aircraft was an E/A-18 G Growler, a U.S. Navy spokesperson confirmed.
The aircrew safely ejected, and they were taken out of the water, according to the spokesperson.
The pilots were transferred to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection boat on the scene and later taken to the Hillcrest Medical Center at UC San Diego Health.
Fire officials sent 60 personnel to the scene, including two fire trucks, a foam truck, five engines, a helicopter, two boats and a lifeguard river team.
A Navy official said it is unclear if a distress signal was sent out prior to the crash. The pilots have not been identified.
