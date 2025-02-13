U.S. Treasury Secretary presents Ukrainian president with draft partnership agreement
KIEV, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Visiting U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Wednesday handed over to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a draft partnership agreement between the two countries, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.
"I really want our team to study this document, and we will do everything to review and sign this document as soon as possible," Zelensky told reporters after his meeting with Bessent in Kiev.
Describing the conversation with Bessent as "constructive," Zelensky said their discussions covered various topics, including security guarantees and mineral resources.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne reported that the draft partnership agreement envisages the U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth materials worth about 500 billion U.S. dollars in exchange for Washington's aid.
