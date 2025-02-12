Trump signs executive order to advance federal workforce reduction

Xinhua) 13:58, February 12, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to further advance a large-scale reduction of the federal workforce.

"The plan shall require that each agency hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart," the executive order said.

This order does not affect the standing freeze on hiring as applied to the Internal Revenue Service. And this ratio "shall not apply to functions related to public safety, immigration enforcement, or law enforcement," the order noted.

"All offices that perform functions not mandated by statute or other law shall be prioritized in the RIFs (reductions in force), including all agency diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives; all agency initiatives, components, or operations that my administration suspends or closes; and all components and employees performing functions not mandated by statute or other law who are not typically designated as essential during a lapse in appropriations," according to the order.

This order does not apply to military personnel. Agency heads may exempt from this order any position "they deem necessary to meet national security, homeland security, or public safety responsibilities."

The executive order also requires agency heads to consult with the team leader of the Department of Government Efficiency for hiring decisions.

The White House Office of Personnel Management recently announced a "buyout" offer, which gives roughly eight months of salary to federal workers who opt to leave their jobs. The office said that for those who decide to remain in the current position, "we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency."

The original deadline for acceptance of the offer was set for Thursday. Just hours before the deadline, Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. from U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts had temporarily halted the administration's "buyout" plan. The federal judge on Monday extended a pause on the deadline.

More than 60,000 employees have already agreed to resign as part of Trump administration's effort to rapidly reduce the government workforce, according to a report by NBC News. That accounts for roughly 3 percent of the 2 million federal employees deemed eligible for "deferred resignation."

The recent large-scale workforce reduction measures for federal employees have sparked multiple protests in Washington, D.C.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)