WHO faces communication challenges on bird flu after U.S. withdrawal

Xinhua) 11:21, February 12, 2025

GENEVA, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that communication with the United States regarding the ongoing bird flu outbreak has become increasingly difficult as a result of the country's withdrewal from the UN health agency.

Christian Lindmeier, a WHO spokesperson, addressed the issue at a press briefing in Geneva, explaining, "Communication is a challenge indeed. The traditional ways of contact have been cut," He declined to elaborate.

Since the outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in the United States in April 2024, nearly 70 people, primarily farm workers have been infected. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that while there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission and the public health risk remains low, individuals with prolonged exposure to birds, poultry, or livestock are at higher risks of infection.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, particularly regarding the sharing of critical information. On his inauguration day on Jan. 20, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to pull the United States out of the organization.

According to U.S. media reports, some countries have privately expressed concerns over the possibility that the United States might cease sharing information on emerging viruses, which could play a critical role in preventing the next pandemic.

The situation has become more concerning following the recent discovery of a second strain of bird flu in dairy cattle in the U.S. state of Nevada, prompting fears for the broader scope of the outbreak.

