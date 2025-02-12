Recall of doughnuts, baked goods issued over listeria concerns at facility: U.S. food maker
NEW YORK, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. manufacturer of 60 recalled baked food products said the recall was initiated over concerns of a potential listeria risk at one of its facilities, reported USA Today on Tuesday.
The voluntary recall was issued as a precaution and no products or food contact services were known to have tested positive for listeria, FGF Brands, a pastry wholesaler that distributes baked goods within the United States and Canada, said in a statement.
Simona Ionita, vice president of supply chain and recall coordinator of FGF Brands, said on Sunday the recall was initiated after "environmental findings" of listeria were detected at one of its facilities.
All affected products were successfully recalled by early January and are no longer on the market, Ionita added.
Photos
- Lantern show adds festive atmosphere to village in E China's Jiangxi
- Rare glossy ibis spotted in county of SW China's Yunnan for six consecutive years
- Village in N China's Shanxi thrives with molten iron firework shows
- Traditional dishes launched on trains from S China's Guangxi, giving passengers more culinary delights
Related Stories
- U.S. aviation safety under scrutiny after 4 fatal crashes in 2 weeks
- U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum spark strong backlash across Europe
- U.S. dairy worker infected with new virus strain of bird flu
- Trump says Palestinians won't have right to return once relocated
- Trump raises aluminum tariffs to 25 pct, ends exemptions on steel and aluminum
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.