U.S. aviation safety under scrutiny after 4 fatal crashes in 2 weeks

SACRAMENTO, the United States, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Learjet 35A veered off the runway and collided with a parked Gulfstream 200 upon landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, leaving one dead and four others injured, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed.

Officials stated that the Learjet's left main gear failed during landing, leading to the collision. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident.

In just 13 days, the United States has experienced four fatal aviation accidents, claiming dozens of lives and heightening concerns about aviation safety.

As investigations unfold, attention is focused on potential factors such as political interference, staffing shortages, and systemic failures that may have contributed to these tragedies.

The deadliest accident occurred on Jan. 29 near Washington, D.C., when American Airlines Flight 5342, carrying 64 people, collided midair with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. Tragically, all 67 people aboard both aircraft were killed, making it the deadliest U.S. aviation disaster in over two decades.

Preliminary NTSB findings reveal that a single air traffic controller was managing both flights at the time, a scenario that is considered "not normal" for Reagan National Airport during that time of day. Further investigation also suggests the Black Hawk may have been flying above its authorized altitude, raising additional concerns about air traffic control procedures.

Two days later, a medical Learjet 55 crashed shortly after takeoff in Philadelphia, killing all six passengers, including a pediatric patient and her mother. One person on the ground was also killed, and at least 22 others were injured.

Early reports suggest communication issues with air traffic control and possible mechanical problems contributed to the crash. The crash site's location near a densely populated area has sparked questions about flight path management and emergency response protocols.

On Thursday, another tragedy struck Alaska when Bering Air Flight 445 crashed into sea ice southeast of Nome, killing all 10 passengers.

Investigators are reviewing weather conditions. Human error and maintenance issues are also under review, particularly given the aircraft's history and the difficult flying conditions in Alaska. The NTSB's involvement in the investigation underscores the severity of the incident in a region with already limited aviation oversight.

CONCERNS MOUNTING

The concentration of these accidents in such a short period of time has alarmed industry experts, who are increasingly concerned about the resilience of the nation's aviation safety protocols. While each crash is being investigated separately, many experts see a disturbing pattern emerging.

Former NTSB investigator Peter Goelz pointed to persistent staffing shortages in air traffic control as a recurring issue in recent accidents, according to reports. The Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization has described staffing levels as "critically low" nationwide. Overworked controllers handling multiple flights at once can make errors, especially during critical phases of flight.

Some critics also argue that political decisions have exacerbated the staffing crisis. In 2024, an executive order prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in federal hiring -- including within the FAA -- sparked controversy. They contend that the focus on DEI was distracted from the need to fill essential technical positions, worsening staffing shortages.

The FAA has acknowledged difficulties meeting staffing goals but maintains that safety remains its top priority. Still, the recent wave of accidents has highlighted the vulnerabilities of the current aviation safety framework.

