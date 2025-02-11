U.S. dairy worker infected with new virus strain of bird flu

Xinhua) 13:49, February 11, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States has confirmed its first human case with a new strain of the bird flu virus in a diary worker, health authorities said Monday.

The infection in Nevada is the state's first and only human case of avian influenza with the H5N1 virus, said the Central Nevada Health District in a release.

The person was infected after being exposed to infected dairy cattle while working at a farm in Churchill County. The person had conjunctivitis, commonly known as "pink eye," with no other reported symptoms, and is recovering. No additional cases have been confirmed at this time.

The release came days after a second strain of bird flu virus was detected in Nevada dairy cows, known as D1.1, which was previously only found in wild birds and poultry.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers the health risk to the public of the H5N1 avian influenza to be low. There is currently no evidence of person-to-person spread of this virus.

There have been 68 confirmed human cases of H5N1 bird flu infection in the United States since 2024, including one death, according to the CDC.

