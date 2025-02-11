U.S. tech layoffs reveal unintended consequences of mass job cuts: report

Xinhua) 10:46, February 11, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Since the U.S. tech industry slashed hundreds of thousands of jobs in mass layoffs spanning 2022 and 2023, the sector has shifted to routine cutbacks, reported The Washington Post on Monday, when Meta is scheduled to slash roughly 5 percent of its 74,067-member workforce, an effort to push out "low-performers."

In a company-wide town hall meeting late last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the cuts, arguing the system would give remaining employees better colleagues. "I think this makes the company better. I'm not going to be apologetic for it," he said. "And I think most people here want to work with people who are going to be better fits."

"The shift previews what may happen to the federal government as Elon Musk, who dramatically slashed X's workforce in 2022, attempts to apply similar cost-cutting strategies to remake the public sector," noted the report.

According to the report, inside Silicon Valley, many employees say the job cuts have severed trust between rank-and-file tech workers and their company leaders. Some employees are reevaluating how much time and energy they invest in their jobs, while others seek new skills to stay competitive in a tough job market. And many are paying close attention to the financial performance of the companies they are considering working for before accepting a job.

"White-collar sectors including the tech industry have shed tens of thousands of jobs since last January," added the report. Data released on Friday by the U.S. Labor Department showed the professional business services and information sectors, which include tech and other office jobs, shrinking by around 9,000 positions in January, as higher interest rates continue to discourage employers from hiring.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)