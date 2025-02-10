Trump says "committed to buying and owning Gaza"

Xinhua) 14:37, February 10, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he is "committed to buying and owning Gaza", and that the United States may let other nations in the Middle East rebuild the war-torn enclave.

"I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it, other people may do it, through our auspices. But we're committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn't move back," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One en route to New Orleans, Louisiana, to attend the National Football League Super Bowl championship.

Last week at the White House alongside visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump proposed "long-term ownership" of Gaza by the United States.

His proposal has stirred widespread criticism and is opposed by several Arab nations as well as U.S. allies in Europe.

