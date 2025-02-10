Trump to announce 25-percent steel and aluminum tariffs

Xinhua) 10:43, February 10, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will announce new 25-percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, with the official statement to be made on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump also said he would announce "reciprocal tariffs" as soon as Tuesday to align with those of its trading partners.

During his first term, Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports citing national security concerns but later allowed certain trading partners, including Canada, Mexico and Brazil, to receive duty-free quotas.

Under former President Joe Biden, the United States continued some tariff exemptions introduced under Trump and extended new quotas for the European Union, Britain and Japan.

On Feb. 1, Trump signed executive orders to impose 25-percent additional tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10-percent tariff hike on imports from China, drawing widespread opposition and immediate retaliations. He later paused the tariffs on Mexico and Canada for one month to allow negotiations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)