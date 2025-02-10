Commentary: Why does U.S. proposal to take over Gaza spark int'l outcry?

Xinhua) 09:08, February 10, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Gaza Strip, home to more than two million Palestinians, has endured decades of violence, blockade and suffering. In response to this longstanding suffering, Washington's latest proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza does little to alleviate the crisis. Instead, it promises only more hardship, displacement and loss.

During a press conference on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the United States plans to take over the Gaza Strip. "I do see a long-term ownership position," he said.

To suggest the relocation of Palestinians from their homes is not just misguided. It is a grave miscalculation with potential violations of international law.

What Gaza urgently needs is not forced migration but humanitarian relief and a robust effort at post-conflict reconstruction -- efforts that have been sorely lacking in the years of unrelenting strife.

The two-state solution remains the only path to a just and lasting peace, one that respects the dignity and rights of both Israelis and Palestinians. Unfortunately, Washington's proposal threatens to undermine that very principle, risking further destabilization in a region already teetering on the brink.

It is no surprise that this suggestion has drawn swift and widespread condemnation from around the world. Arab countries, in particular, have rejected it outright. Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), made clear that the PLO "categorically rejects all calls to displace our people from their homeland." Hamas echoed this sentiment, warning that such rhetoric would only escalate tensions in the region and entrench the U.S. and Israeli control over Gaza.

At a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Thursday, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit reaffirmed that the U.S. proposal has been firmly rejected by Arab countries.

The international backlash extends beyond the Arab countries. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the proposal as "unacceptable" and fundamentally flawed, while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that such measures would only lead to "new suffering and new hatred." Similarly, France's Foreign Ministry called the forced displacement of Palestinians as a "serious" violation of international law and an "attack on the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians."

Some media outlets pointed out that the U.S. proposal may stem from political motivations which aim to use it as a bargaining chip to pressure Palestinians into making concessions on territorial issues.

However, as stressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in the pursuit of peace, making the problem worse is no solution. "It is vital to stay true to the bedrock of international law," said Guterres on Wednesday.

Gaza cannot become another bargaining chip in geopolitical gamesmanship. It is time for Washington to recognize this reality and work toward a solution that respects the rights of all peoples in the region.

