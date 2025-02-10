U.S. consumer protection agency HQ to be closed, no reason given

Xinhua) 16:52, February 10, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Washington, D.C. headquarters of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will be closed from Monday to Friday, according to local media.

No reason was given for the sudden closure.

Russell Vought, acting director of the CFPB, sent an email Saturday night, ordering the agency to "cease all supervision and examination activity."

Chief operating officer Adam Martinez, sent another email Sunday afternoon, instructing all employees and contractors in Washington, D.C. to work remotely unless instructed otherwise from the acting director or his designee.

"The DC Headquarters Building will be closed this week (2/10-2/14)," read the email.

The CFPB was established by the Obama administration to protect consumers following the 2008 financial crisis and subprime mortgage lending scandal.

The closure comes days after Elon Musk, CEO of social platform X and head of the newly created U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), wrote "CFPB RIP" with a tombstone emoji on X.

