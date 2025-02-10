Trump says Musk to find billions in "fraud and abuse" across Washington

Xinhua) 14:40, February 10, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday that he would instruct Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to find "hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse" across Washington.

"I'm gonna tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education ... Then I'm gonna go to the military. Let's check the military," Trump said in a Super Bowl interview with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

"We're gonna find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse," Trump said.

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told Fox News he "welcomes" DOGE's scrutiny of military spending.

"When we spend dollars, we need to know where they're going and why, and that has not existed at the defense department," he said.

Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office on Jan. 20 to establish DOGE, an advisory committee led by Tesla CEO Musk. The committee, aiming to cut federal spending to restore government efficiency, has since been tracking where the money goes.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), a federal agency that oversees the country's global humanitarian aid and development programs, has become a particular target.

This move quickly prompted lawsuits from several government employee unions and oversight agencies, among others.

A federal judge early Saturday blocked DOGE from accessing Treasury Department records containing sensitive personal data, including Social Security and bank account numbers of millions of Americans.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)