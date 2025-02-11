Home>>
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after two jets collide on airport runway in U.S. Arizona
(Xinhua) 10:41, February 11, 2025
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least one person died and three others were hospitalized after two jets collided on a runway at the Scottsdale Airport in the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona, authorities and local media said on Monday.
"A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona," the U.S. Federal Aviation Association said in a statement.
The agency that is responsible for regulating civilian aviation in the country said it still did not know how many people were onboard.
