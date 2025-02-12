Canned tuna sold at U.S. Trader Joe's, Costco, H-E-B recalled for botulism risk

Xinhua) 11:02, February 12, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Several brands of canned tuna sold at U.S. stores including Trader Joe's, Costco and H-E-B have been recalled because they might be contaminated with a type of bacteria that causes botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, reported The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Tri-Union Seafoods of El Segundo, California, last week recalled certain lots of tuna sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B and Trader Joe's brand names, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"The company said that lids on the "easy open" cans may have a manufacturing defect that could cause the products to leak or to become contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism," said the report.

The affected products have retail codes listed in the recall notice and best-by dates in 2027 and 2028. The tuna was also sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and some independent stores in several states.

