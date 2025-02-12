41 healthcare centers closed in 2 Afghan provinces due to U.S. aid cut

Xinhua) 15:55, February 12, 2025

KABUL, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 41 healthcare centers have been forced to shut down due to cuts in U.S. assistance in the provinces of eastern Ghazni and central Bamiyan in Afghanistan, a local media outlet reported on Wednesday.

"A total of 39 healthcare centers have been closed, including 15 small clinics, three subsidiary centers, 17 mobile teams, one safety center, and two medical clinics, in Ghazni province," TOLOnews quoted Mullah Hamidullah Nisar, director of the information and culture department of Ghazni.

After the suspension of U.S. aid, residents of Bamiyan have also been affected. With the cut in aid, two healthcare offices in Bamiyan have been closed, said Saboor Sighani, provincial government spokesman.

Following the suspension of U.S. humanitarian assistance, 50 aid organizations in Afghanistan have ceased their operations.

