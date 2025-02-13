U.S. universities file lawsuit against medical research funding cuts

Xinhua) 10:44, February 13, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Several U.S. universities, along with the U.S. Association of American Universities (AAU), the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU), and the American Council on Education (ACE), have filed a legal challenge against the Donald Trump administration's decision to cut costs associated with U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) research grants.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, seeks to halt the proposed cuts, arguing they violate established federal grant regulations and administrative law.

Cornell University and Johns Hopkins University joined other universities as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Trump administration announced on Feb. 7 that it would cut funds for medical research through the NIH, as part of plans to reduce government costs and to end diversity, equity, inclusion schemes.

A federal judge in Massachusetts put a temporary, nationwide hold on the funding cuts late Monday.

"For decades, the NIH has partnered with universities to fund facilities and administration costs associated with federal research. This arrangement has greatly enhanced biomedical research, led to innumerable medical advances, and created a virtuous cycle of discovery, innovation, and entrepreneurship that is the envy of the world," said a statement of Cornell University.

"Such sudden and dramatic cuts imperil this extraordinarily successful partnership," said the statement.

The Trump administration's announcement, which would limit Facilities and Administrative reimbursements to a 15 percent rate for all NIH research grants, would have an immediate and dire impact on critical biomedical and health research nationwide, said a statement from ACE, AAU and APLU.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)