U.S. Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence

Xinhua) 11:05, February 13, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, as director of national intelligence.

The upper chamber approved the nomination by vote of 52-48, largely along party line.

Senator Mitch McConnell, former Senate Republican leader, was the only Republican who maintained his opposition to Gabbard.

"When a nominee's record proves them unworthy of the highest public trust, and when their command of relevant policy falls short of the requirements of their office, the Senate should withhold its consent," McConnell said in a statement after the vote.

"In my assessment, Tulsi Gabbard failed to demonstrate that she is prepared to assume this tremendous national trust," McConnell said.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence wields significant authority over how the intelligence community allocates its resources, conducts its collection and analysis, and manages the classification and declassification of the nation's most sensitive secrets, according to the statement.

Shortly after confirmation, Gabbard was sworn in as director of national intelligence in the White House Oval Office.

"Unfortunately, the American people have very little trust in the intelligence community, largely because they've seen the weaponization and politicization of an entity that is supposed to be purely focused on ensuring our national security," Gabbard said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)