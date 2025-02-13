U.S. FAA wants permanent helicopter restrictions at Reagan airport

Xinhua) 10:24, February 13, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Federal air-safety officials want to permanently keep helicopters away from commercial jets taking off and landing at a busy Washington, D.C. airport after the deadliest U.S. aviation accident in more than two decades.

"The move, under consideration by senior Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials, would be part of a long-term plan to improve safety at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport," reported The Wall Street Journal about the development on Tuesday.

Helicopters have been temporarily barred from flying in a corridor used by the U.S. Army Black Hawk that collided on Jan. 29 with an American Airlines regional jet, killing 67 people. The chopper routes have been used to ferry senior military officials around the region and to train for a "continuity of government" mission in the event American political leaders need rapid evacuation from Washington. Other government agencies have also used the routes.

"Federal officials have said they would revisit the helicopter restrictions once the National Transportation Safety Board issues a preliminary report on the accident in the coming weeks," said the report.

Preliminary indications from the probe point to multiple factors potentially contributing to the crash, including the design of the airspace, as well as actions by the helicopter pilot and air-traffic controller, it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)