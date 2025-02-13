Chicago bracing for first major winter storm of this season

Xinhua) 10:54, February 13, 2025

CHICAGO, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chicago is bracing for its first major winter storm of the season as moderate to heavy snow blanketed the U.S. third largest metropolitan city Wednesday.

More than 100 schools in Chicago closed. A ground delay went into effect at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport beginning 12 p.m. An alert from the Federal Aviation Administration said departures to airport are delayed an average of 90 minutes due to snow and ice.

Snow-plow trucks are in full steam sweeping the streets and spreading salt.

Meteorologists are expecting three to six inches of snow accumulation by evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in Chicago from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

Following the snow, temperatures will drop significantly, with highs dropping around minus 6.67 Celsius degree on Thursday. Wind chills may drop to be as low as minus 26 to minus 28.89 Celsius degree Monday morning, local media reported.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)