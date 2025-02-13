China, Kuwait mark 60th anniversary of former Kuwaiti emir's landmark China visit

February 13, 2025

Chinese and Kuwaiti youth perform during a ceremony in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 12, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in Kuwait hosted a ceremony on Wednesday to mark 60 years since the late Emir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's historic visit to China, alongside Chinese New Year celebrations. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Kuwait hosted a ceremony on Wednesday to mark 60 years since the late Emir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's historic visit to China, alongside Chinese New Year celebrations.

The event opened with a documentary chronicling the evolution of China-Kuwait relations since the former Kuwait leader's visit in February 1965, when he served as Kuwait's minister of finance, trade, and industry. The visit is widely regarded as a cornerstone in establishing bilateral ties.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei said the past six decades had brought "remarkable progress" in political trust, economic ties, and cultural exchanges. Kuwait, he noted, was the first Gulf Arab state to establish diplomatic ties with China in 1971 and backed China's return to the United Nations.

Zhang also reaffirmed China's commitment to "working closely with Kuwait to implement the important consensuses reached by our leaders and elevate our bilateral relations to new heights that serve the fundamental interests of both peoples."

Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah called Sheikh Jaber's visit a "pioneering diplomatic initiative" that laid the foundation for a strategic partnership. He emphasized Kuwait's role in China's regional engagement.

The event included the "China-Kuwait Friendship Awards," recognizing contributions to bilateral ties. Former Kuwaiti ambassadors to China received the "Distinguished Merit Award," while a Chinese medical team in Kuwait was honored for its healthcare contributions.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei speaks during a ceremony in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 12, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in Kuwait hosted a ceremony on Wednesday to mark 60 years since the late Emir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's historic visit to China, alongside Chinese New Year celebrations. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah addresses a ceremony in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 12, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in Kuwait hosted a ceremony on Wednesday to mark 60 years since the late Emir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's historic visit to China, alongside Chinese New Year celebrations. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

