Kuwait-China relations continuously developing: Kuwaiti FM

Xinhua) 15:45, December 19, 2024

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya said Wednesday Kuwait-China relations are continuously developing and evolving into a strategic partnership with long-term collaboration on developmental projects beneficial to both nations.

During the meeting between leaders of the two countries in September 2023, a clear roadmap was drawn to advance Kuwait-China relations, the minister told Xinhua in a joint interview with Chinese media.

Al-Yahya revealed that "six major projects are currently being implemented in coordination with the Chinese side, with steady and parallel progress."

The top Kuwaiti diplomat also expressed appreciation for China's position on pressing issues in the Middle East.

"We fully support and are completely satisfied with China's position on the Middle East," he said.

He specifically highlighted China's alignment with Kuwait's views on the Palestinian issue, which he described as central and of utmost importance to Kuwait.

The minister extended his gratitude to China for its unwavering support for Palestine, particularly its recognition of the Palestinian state and its endorsement of a two-state solution.

"We are facing challenging circumstances in the region; the situation is very tense, and we hope for China's continued support on this matter," he said.

On Kuwait's perspective of the Belt and Road Initiative, Al-Yahya underscored that Kuwait is "one of the first countries with a special connection to the Silk Road, and we remain committed. This vision will materialize in the near future."

The interview was conducted during the inauguration of the new premises of the Chinese embassy in the Hawalli Governorate of Kuwait on Wednesday evening.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)