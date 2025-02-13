Chinese products stand out at Myanmar's MSME exhibition with affordability, innovation

Xinhua) 10:00, February 13, 2025

Participants attend the union-level Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) product exhibition in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Chinese brands stood out in Myanmar's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise exhibition in Nay Pyi Taw, leading the section with their advanced technology and cost-effective solutions.

YANGON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) exhibition in Nay Pyi Taw brought together a diverse range of businesses, showcasing both locally produced and imported goods.

While locally made products dominated the exhibition, a variety of imported items, including electric vehicles, solar products, and machinery, were also featured.

Among these, Chinese brands stood out, leading the section with their advanced technology and cost-effective solutions.

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2025 shows a booth at the union-level Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) product exhibition in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

One prominent exhibitor, Super Seven Stars Green Energy Company, displayed a range of renewable energy products, including battery energy storage systems, portable power stations, solar lights, and electric vehicles.

U Zaw Win Soe, the company's director, told Xinhua on Monday, "Around 99 percent of the products we're showcasing here are from China. We imported these renewable energy products because they meet international standards."

With branches in Yangon, Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw, and Taunggyi, Super Seven Stars is committed to strengthening Myanmar's solar energy sector, he added.

Another key exhibitor, Myanmar New Power Motorcycle Company, showcased 21 different motorcycle models at two booths.

"We are exhibiting 21 types of motorcycles here, assembled under the SKD (semi knocked-down) system. The parts are imported from China," said U Aung Kyaw Myo, the company's general manager.

"Our company mainly sources motorcycle parts from China because they offer quality at a reasonable price and meet local demand," he said.

"Customers here are satisfied with Chinese imports because the manufacturers we work with produce high-quality products," he added.

Super Seven Stars Industrial Development Company also participated in the exhibition, featuring several booths filled with advanced machinery and technology from 11 countries.

"As technology continues to advance worldwide, we are here to introduce SME business owners to the latest innovations," said U Myint Win, the company's manufacturing director.

The company exhibited machines and equipment for various industries, including animal feed production, dairy processing, beverage manufacturing, dried fruits, powder packaging, snack foods, potato chips, wood pellets, particle boards, and edible oil.

"About 60 percent of the machinery and equipment we're exhibiting come from China," U Myint Win said.

"In terms of price, Chinese products offer the best value in Myanmar," he said. "They are the ideal choice for businesspersons looking to start a business with a small investment and quickly reach the break-even point."

"Our machines and equipment are primarily intended for SMEs, but we also offer machines and equipment designed for large-scale businesses," he added.

"China's innovation is impressive. Their products can even compete with those of Western countries like Germany, and their technology reached a high level," he remarked.

People visit an exhibition booth during the union-level Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) product exhibition in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Displaying both locally manufactured and imported products, Good Brothers Company also participated in the exhibition.

U Hla Oo, managing director of the company, said that around 70 percent of their machinery and equipment are from China. "The machinery and equipment from China are widely used in Myanmar because they are affordable."

"For solar products, Chinese products are the most affordable around the world. So, we introduced Chinese products to our customers," U Hla Oo added.

Chinese solar products are gaining popularity due to their cost-effectiveness. Visitors to the expo, such as 64-year-old U Kyaw Shwe from Danuphyu township of Ayeyarwady region, expressed confidence in Chinese products.

"We installed solar products for water pumping and lighting at home a few days ago," he said. "They're Chinese products and great because they're affordable."

The exhibition, featuring nearly 100 booths, was officially opened by State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Monday to mark the country's 78th Union Day anniversary. It will run through Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)