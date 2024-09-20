Global transportation expo features innovative Chinese brands

Xinhua) 08:57, September 20, 2024

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese vehicle manufacturers are showcasing their latest electric and hydrogen-powered technologies at the ongoing International Motor Show (IAA) Transportation 2024, attracting global industry leaders' attention.

IAA Transportation 2024 opened Tuesday in Hannover, Germany, with a focus on advancing climate-neutral logistics and transportation through innovative systems. Featuring exhibitors from over 40 countries, the event serves as a premier platform for showcasing the latest industry developments. It brings together key players in the commercial vehicle sector to discuss sustainable transport and logistics, emphasizing carbon neutrality.

Chinese companies, known for their expertise in electrification and clean energy technologies, showcased a wide range of products aimed at expanding their presence in international markets.

SAIC MAXUS unveiled its new pure electric pickup, the "eTerron 9," marking the debut of Chinese electric pickups in the European market.

"We are leveraging our strengths in battery and motor technologies to meet Europe's dual demands for commercial transport and environmental sustainability," said Xie Jiayue, deputy general manager of SAIC MAXUS Automobile Co., Ltd.

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. returned to IAA Transportation after a decade-long hiatus, showcasing hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks and smart electric integration systems.

"We aim to showcase our latest technologies and explore more partnerships in Europe," said Yu Danyao, chief brand officer of King Long, describing the event as a milestone in the company's expansion into the hydrogen vehicle sector.

Shaanxi Automobile Holdings Group Co., Ltd showcased a range of commercial vehicles powered by diesel, liquid natural gas, batteries, and hydrogen fuel. Wang Zhao, vice general manager of Shaanxi Automobile, expressed the company's intent to strengthen ties with global partners and explore new business opportunities.

"We believe Chinese companies have the potential to play an even greater role in the global commercial vehicle industry," Wang said.

Chinese battery giant CATL unveiled its "TECTRANS" battery system, designed to offer long lifespan and fast charging capabilities -- key factors in competing with traditional fuel-powered vehicles.

"Our goal is to enhance the cost-efficiency and performance of electric commercial vehicles in Europe," said Li Xiaoning, executive president of CATL's overseas e-Commercial application.

The fair's organizer, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), recognized the strong presence of over 460 Chinese companies participating this year.

"They form the largest international group at this year's expo," said Juergen Mindel, managing director of VDA. "Chinese firms are making important contributions to the global effort to achieve climate-neutral transportation."

