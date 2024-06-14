China Brand Fair 2024 kicks off in Budapest

Xinhua) 13:50, June 14, 2024

People take photos of the products on display at the China Brand Fair 2024 in Budapest, Hungary on June 13, 2024. China Brand Fair 2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The three-day event featured more than 270 companies from ten Chinese provinces and cities, showcasing a diverse range of products. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China Brand Fair 2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The three-day event featured more than 270 companies from ten Chinese provinces and cities, showcasing a diverse range of products.

Gergely Fabian, state secretary for industrial policy and technology at Hungary's Ministry for National Economy, spoke about the longstanding economic ties between Hungary and China. "China's investment in Hungary has propelled innovation and growth across various sectors," he said.

Fabian also drew attention to the strategic importance of Hungary as a gateway to the European Union, providing access to 450 million consumers.

Chen Yiwei, minister counselor from the Chinese Embassy to Hungary, said this year's China Brand Fair will inject new momentum into Sino-Hungarian economic and trade cooperation.

Erno Peto, president of Hungarian-Chinese Chamber of Economy, highlighted the presence of EU-certified intelligent electric vehicle (EV) chargers and smaller electronic cars at the fair.

"This is the seventh time the China Brand Fair has been organized," Peto said, noting the substantial development in Chinese products. "This has become the biggest exhibition in Central Europe with the most extensive selection of Chinese brands."

Antal Musz, a 44-year-old Hungarian entrepreneur, attended the fair primarily to find business partners. He added that he is interested in finding opportunities in manufacturing within the automotive and electronics sectors.

A man tries an electric motorbike on display at the China Brand Fair 2024 in Budapest, Hungary on June 13, 2024. China Brand Fair 2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The three-day event featured more than 270 companies from ten Chinese provinces and cities, showcasing a diverse range of products. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A man watches a drone on display at the China Brand Fair 2024 in Budapest, Hungary on June 13, 2024. China Brand Fair 2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The three-day event featured more than 270 companies from ten Chinese provinces and cities, showcasing a diverse range of products. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People watch an electric motorbike on display at the China Brand Fair 2024 in Budapest, Hungary on June 13, 2024. China Brand Fair 2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The three-day event featured more than 270 companies from ten Chinese provinces and cities, showcasing a diverse range of products. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the China Brand Fair 2024 in Budapest, Hungary, June 13, 2024. China Brand Fair 2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The three-day event featured more than 270 companies from ten Chinese provinces and cities, showcasing a diverse range of products. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People queue at the entrance of the China Brand Fair 2024 in Budapest, Hungary on June 13, 2024. China Brand Fair 2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The three-day event featured more than 270 companies from ten Chinese provinces and cities, showcasing a diverse range of products. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)