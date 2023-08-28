Interview: Bahraini consumers hold positive views on Chinese products: minister

Xinhua) 13:46, August 28, 2023

RIYADH, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Bahrain's Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla Fakhro has said that Bahraini consumers have a positive impression of Chinese products, thanks to their value, variety and availability.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua recently, he said that the consumers also appreciate the reasonable prices and high specification quality and specifications that Chinese products offer.

"Home accessories, electrical items, gardening tools, power tools, and children's toys are among the most popular Chinese products in Bahrain," he added.

Fakhro noted that "customizable Chinese products that cater to the needs of owners of new construction buildings also attract Bahraini consumers."

Overall, the affordability, a wide range of choices and quality of Chinese products play a vital role in the purchasing decisions of Bahraini consumers, he noted.

Fakhro also highlighted bilateral trade performance, saying that the advantage of Chinese products has made them "highly competitive" in the Bahraini market.

In 2022, China was Barain's largest source of import. The bilateral trade volume amounted to 2.02 billion U.S. dollars, up by 13.9 percent from the previous year.

The minister added that the main imports from China include pitch coke, silicon, smartphones, cellular and wireless telephones, and portable digital automatic data processing machines, while Bahrain exports aluminum and aluminum products, agglomerated iron ores and concentrates, copper waste and scrap.

Furthermore, Dragon City in Bahrain, which showcases various Chinese products, is one of the largest and most welcomed shopping malls in the country and attracts tourists from different countries, Fakhro noted.

For the prospects of Bahrain-China trade development, Fakhro said that a Free Trade Agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China is actively being negotiated, which aims to further cement and strengthen trade exchange between the two parties.

