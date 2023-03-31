Feature: Chinese-made prayer goods top picks for Ramadan in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 14:17, March 31, 2023

DHAKA, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Stores selling Islamic prayer items in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka are now busy as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan has begun.

Owing to their affordability and attractive designs, stores offering Islamic prayer items like tasbih (Muslim prayer beads), prayer mats, tupi (prayer cap), and punjabi (Islamic robe for men), are now attracting many customers with their ample collections of Chinese-made artifacts.

The Chinese-made items, which come in a variety of sizes and designs, are appealing to increasing numbers of Muslims here in Dhaka.

Dhaka's Baitul Mukarram National Mosque market, a large cluster of shops that make up the country's largest place for Islamic prayer goods, has many stores that are solely selling Islamic items exclusively from China.

As Ramadan started, sales of made-in-China Islamic items have gained momentum in the market.

Md Enamul Haque, who came to the market from Narayanganj on the outskirts of Dhaka, said he came to Baitul Mukarram Masjid premises to buy prayer beads and a cap, as well as suitable attire for Ramadan.

"I came here to buy a robe that matches the color of my cap," said Haque. "I also bought prayer beads and Attar (a fragrant essential oil)."

"I wish you all a blessed month of Ramadan," he said.

Hailing from Dhaka's Farmgate area, Md Sahedul Islam has also come to buy some Islamic products for Ramadan.

"On the occasion of Ramadan, I bought some surma (Islamic black eyeliner) and I bought perfume for my mother. And Ramadan greetings to everyone, 'Ramadan Mubarak'," he wished.

Md Masum, meanwhile, is a trader at the market.

He has conducted his business at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Masjid market for a long time. "In my shop, most of the products are from China. The customers are more interested in Chinese products," said Masum.

Products are tagged with a "Made in China" sticker, this is why customer demand is high, he said.

"Products I stock that are made in China include perfume, prayer beads and eyeliner, among others, these products sell the most before and during the holy fasting month," he said.

The price of Chinese products is reasonable and the demand for Chinese products is high among customers, he added.

"Along with appealing prices, the made-in-China products are well made and look very attractive," Masum said.

