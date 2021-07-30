Stores selling Chinese products attract shoppers in Baghdad

Xinhua)

Customers look for high-quality Chinese products in a store dedicated to Chinese goods in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

BAGHDAD, July 29 (Xinhua) -- With the spread of unemployment and poverty due to the economic hurdles in Iraq over the past years, some young people resorted to establishing a new profession by opening stores dedicated to Chinese goods to tap into Chinese creativity in making innovative and creative products.

Surrounded by many small household products, 29-year-old Sayf Abu Yousif has been busy organizing and arranging his retail store in the al-Rubaie thoroughfare, one of Baghdad's most bustling markets in the Ziyouna neighborhood in the eastern part of the capital.

At the beginning of his career, Abu Yousif was thinking that he needed a new idea to start a profession. He figured out that a store dedicated to Chinese goods that are characterized with new creative concepts would be apt to compete in the market by attracting customers who are looking for distinctive products.

Customers look for high-quality Chinese products in a store dedicated to Chinese goods in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

"The idea of our 'China Shopping Palace' store started in 2019 after we felt that the market needed new products with unique ideas, so we tried to introduce unfamiliar products to the Iraqi market," said Abu Yousif who started his profession with a humble beginning before he becomes known in Baghdad and Iraqi provinces.

Showing some ordinary household products, but ingeniously modified and improved by Chinese manufacturers to attract the customers, Abu Yousif insisted that the old negative vision of Chinese goods has changed among customers as Chinese goods have merits beyond those of similar European goods.

"With its quality and continuous innovation, Chinese goods have made us (stores selling Chinese products) conquer the Iraqi market and make many consumers change their old view toward the Chinese goods," Abu Yousif told Xinhua.

The owner of a store dedicated to Chinese goods displays some imported products from China to sell to customers in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Many passers-by stop at the storefront to look at the merchandise, and some enter the store to take a closer look at the new concept products, including a Chinese-made traditional Middle Eastern water pipe, locally known Shisha, with interesting touches of decoration.

Muna, a customer in her 20s, entered the store looking for new products, knowing from her previous visits that she could find something new and unique.

"I am a frequent visitor to this store and I always buy from here because the products are beautiful and distinctive. The prices are appropriate. And the products always keep pace with developments outside Iraq," Muna told Xinhua after she chose a Bluetooth speaker.

Mustafa Khalid, 30, is the owner of "The Chinese House", another store dedicated to Chinese goods in the al-Ghazaliyah neighborhood in western Baghdad. He said that he chose Chinese goods as a start for his career because they are increasingly gaining acceptance among Iraqi customers.

A customer buys goods from a store dedicated to Chinese goods in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

As his shop was full of customers, Khalid hardly had time to talk. When he finally squeezed some time, he noted that "the Chinese goods are characterized by high quality and reasonable price, and these are the two best advantages that customers prefer."

Speaking with confidence, "Chinese goods are popular with customers because the coveted new concept (for household products) always comes from China," Khalid added.

