Xi extends condolences to Iraqi president over hospital fire accident

Xinhua) 10:32, July 16, 2021

Photo taken on July 13, 2021 shows the charred hall of the quarantine center at al-Hussein Hospital in al-Nasiriyah, Iraq. At least 92 people were killed and dozens wounded in a huge fire that broke out at a hospital in Iraq's southern province of Dhi Qar, the official Iraqi News Agency reported. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message of condolence to Iraqi President Barham Salih over a fire accident that caused heavy casualties in a hospital in the Middle East country.

In his message, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep condolences to the victims and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)