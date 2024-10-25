Innovation and quality propel global confidence in Chinese products

08:23, October 25, 2024 By Hong Zehua, Qiang Lijing and Huo Jiamian ( Xinhua

Foreign visitors communicate under a pergola produced by Zhejiang Hooeasy Technology Co., Ltd. at the 136th Canton Fair, officially known as the China Import and Export Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- After walking more than 10,000 steps through the exhibition halls of the 136th Canton Fair, officially known as the China Import and Export Fair, U.S. buyer Kristen Palacio sat comfortably in an armchair for a much-needed rest.

The chair was so comfortable that she was reluctant to get up for another walk. Anji Longwin Furniture Co., Ltd showcased the armchairs. Yuan Fengyi, senior business manager at Longwin, noted that the American and European markets account for over 90 percent of the company's sales.

Having attended the Canton Fair for ten years, Yuan has met numerous buyers from around the world, forging close ties with major partners like e-commerce giant Amazon and retail leader Walmart.

"We are committed to upgrading our factory for greater efficiency and strengthening quality control to better meet the demands of the U.S. and European markets," Yuan said, adding that the company also focuses heavily on design, which helps their products stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

A foreign visitor (R) talks with a staff member during the 136th Canton Fair, officially known as the China Import and Export Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)

As the second phase of the Canton Fair kicked off on Wednesday, international buyers flooded the exhibition hall in search of innovative ideas and products. Under the awnings and pergolas produced by Zhejiang Hooeasy Technology Co., Ltd., eager buyers inquired about prices and sizes for their new orders.

Excited by his findings, Frans Davelaar, a buyer from Aruba in the southern Caribbean, stood in front of the booth for over 15 minutes. He noted that the products have great market potential, given the hot and humid climate of Caribbean countries like Aruba.

"Awnings and pergolas originated in Europe, where they are used to provide shade from strong sunlight. As a Chinese company, we've enhanced these products with innovative ideas and superior quality," said Li Tao, an export manager at Hooeasy.

The latest products showcased by Hooeasy can be integrated with Amazon's Alexa and Apple's HomeKit through their proprietary app, Tuya Smart, allowing users to control the opening and closing of the awnings and pergolas via smartphone.

Li added that over the past two decades at the Canton Fair, Hooeasy's booth has moved from the exhibition hall's edge to a central location, reflecting the company's growing influence and market share. The company has also established design teams in France and Germany to offer customized products tailored to the European market.

Foreign visitors try armchairs at the booth of Anji Longwin Furniture Co., Ltd. during the 136th Canton Fair, officially known as the China Import and Export Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xuanchen)

In another exhibition hall at the Canton Fair, U.S. buyer Rob Mons carried a backpack filled with leaflets, brochures, and samples. He attended the fair to source innovative, well-priced seasonal festival products.

"It's my first time at the fair, and I've already found some suppliers for the upcoming seasons. These products are new and very interesting, probably the most unique items we've seen," Mons said.

Regarding business in the U.S., Mons believes Chinese products will continue to hold a significant market share despite the trade tensions between the two countries.

"I hope business will run more smoothly, because we need these fine products to make kids happy and enjoy the festivals," he added.

