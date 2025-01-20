Feature: Chinese products sell like hotcakes in Bangladesh's largest annual trade fair

Xinhua) 13:26, January 20, 2025

DHAKA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- With first two-thirds of this month elapsed, sales at the 29th version of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF), the biggest annual month-long event in Bangladesh, which kicked off on Jan. 1, have gained momentum.

At the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in the capital Dhaka, hundreds of stalls, pavilions, and mini pavilions have been set up this year at the fair which is now thronged by tens of thousands of people every day.

Thanks to their affordability and attractive designs, the fair is now attracting many customers with ample collections of made-in-China products.

The Chinese products, which come in a variety of different shapes, sizes and materials, are appealing to increasing numbers of locals, and are priced relatively better.

Sharmin Akhter, a visitor from Dhaka, told Xinhua recently that the mega annual event is now a part of Bangladeshi tradition and culture, and everything updated and modern is available in this fair.

"I come to this fair every year and I like to visit it. I see new stalls and products from different countries including Chinese," she said.

"Chinese products are very good, and we get them at reasonable prices," she continued.

This trade fair is being held every year in January and there are many exclusive Chinese products in this fair, said Mitu Akhtar, a visitor from Tongi on the outskirts of Dhaka. "I've bought a lot of things I liked."

Mahbub Morshed Joy, marketing manager of local Hira Industries Limited, said their products are mainly Chinese products.

He said they strive to provide customers with excellent after-sales service because this is their first priority. "Our customers are satisfied with our product quality. We ensure high quality within a limited price. We are getting good response. Customer satisfaction is much better than we expected, so we are happy."

"My products include fashion jewelry, ornaments, children's ear clips, ear bands, ladies bags, etc.," stall owner Maksudur Rahman said, adding, "I've been doing business with China for about 10 to 15 years."

He further said the demand for Chinese products in Bangladesh is very high if an importer brings unique products and maintains high quality.

The exhibition this year, which covers a floor area of some 1.25 million square feet, showcases a wide range of local and foreign products, including machinery, equipment and materials for agriculture and gardening, carpet, chemical and allied products, cosmetics, dairy products and electronic items, an official from the Exhibition Promotion Bureau said.

Bangladesh's Export Promotion Bureau under the Ministry of Commerce launched the month-long annual trade fair in 1995. Previously the fair was held at the west side of the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, which is also known as the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in Dhaka. Since 2022, the trade fair has been held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center located in Purbachal on the outskirts of Dhaka.

