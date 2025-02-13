Tour of China Mobile Science and Technology Museum lands in Nepal

Bidya Bhattarai (R, front), Nepal's minister for education, science and technology, visits the international tour of the China Mobile Science and Technology Museum in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 12, 2025. The international tour of the China Mobile Science and Technology Museum in Nepal was launched here on Wednesday. Themed "Experiencing Science, Inspiring Innovation," the tour in Kathmandu opened with 60 exhibits which enable interactions with the audience, plus a mobile dome theater screening 3D science films about aerospace, dinosaurs and other popular topics. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The international tour of the China Mobile Science and Technology Museum in Nepal was launched here on Wednesday.

Themed "Experiencing Science, Inspiring Innovation," the tour in Kathmandu opened with 60 exhibits which enable interactions with the audience, plus a mobile dome theater screening 3D science films about aerospace, dinosaurs and other popular topics.

The exhibits cover fundamental science, life science, information technology and human health, and integrate cutting-edge technologies such as intelligent robots and naked-eye 3D TV, Guo Zhe, director of the China Science and Technology Museum, noted at the launch ceremony.

The Nepal tour will last for three years, during which China and Nepal will jointly build a "Listen Science Space" and carry out in-depth cooperation on personnel exchanges and training and curriculum development.

The Nepal tour "embodies the spirit of openness, mutual learning and international cooperation," noted Chen Song, Chinese ambassador to Nepal.

"It offers a unique platform for policymakers, scientists, educators, students and the public to engage directly with the marvels of modern science and technology," Chen said at the launch ceremony.

"In this era of rapid technological evolution, such exhibitions are crucial for nurturing curiosity, sparking dialogue and building bridges that connect different cultures and ideas," he stressed.

The cooperation with the China Science and Technology Museum will "broaden horizons and provide opportunities" for students, researchers and educators from both countries to learn and grow, said Bidya Bhattarai, Nepal's minister for education, science and technology.

"Let us work together to ensure that these exhibits serve their true purpose to educate, inspire and pave the way for a bright future," she added.

The project of the China Mobile Science and Technology Museum was initiated in 2011 and the international tour has covered Myanmar, Cambodia, Russia and Malaysia since June 2018.

