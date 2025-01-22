China unveils world's top 10 sci-tech achievements in 2024

January 22, 2025

NANJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) on Wednesday announced the world's top 10 sci-tech achievements in 2024, highlights included the 3D-printing of functional human brain tissue, a bilingual brain-reading device, and stem cell therapy aimed at restoring human vision.

CAE vice president Wang Chen unveiled the world's top 10 achievements in a press conference in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, east China. The list was selected by academicians of CAS and CAE, who hold the country's highest national academic titles in science and engineering.

Among the top 10 achievements are the 3D-printing of functional human brain tissue; Willow, Google's new quantum chip, which achieved an accuracy milestone; and the Euclid Space Telescope, which captured the first image of the "cosmic atlas."

The list also includes the largest brain gene regulatory network atlas; an ultra-precise 3D atlas of cancer cells; the first bilingual brain-reading device to enable aphasic individuals to "speak" again; and the fifth test flight of the SpaceX's Starship, which realized the successful recovery of its first-stage rocket.

The world's first stem cell therapy to restore human vision; the first live human transplant of a pig kidney; and the successful trial of a long-acting HIV preventive injection also ranked among the list.

This year's list is the 31st annual event of its kind. The event helps to promote the understanding of science and technology among the public.

China's top 10 sci-tech achievements in 2024 was also announced at the same press conference.

