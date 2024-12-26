Chinese scientists make breakthrough in dynamic wireless charging efficiency

Xinhua) 16:43, December 26, 2024

XI'AN, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has achieved a significant breakthrough in wireless energy transfer and positioning, with findings published in the international academic journal Nature Communications.

As the rapid development of smart devices using technology such as the Internet of Things, smart homes, drones, and wearables continues, providing reliable and sustainable energy supply to these devices has become a pressing technological challenge. Traditional wireless charging relies on close proximity and high-power electromagnetic induction, which is limited by spatial, environmental and equipment constraints.

A team from the School of Electronic Engineering at Xidian University has successfully developed a prototype system based on dual-frequency metasurfaces for wireless energy transfer, sensing, positioning and communication. This system enables adaptive tracking of wireless energy transfer, potentially making dynamic wireless charging more efficient.

The technology can intelligently adjust the transmission parameters of electromagnetic waves, optimizing wireless energy transfer efficiency in real time based on environmental changes and device requirements, according to team leader Li Long.

Compared to traditional wireless charging methods, the new technology has significant advantages. It supports efficient non-contact wireless charging for multiple terminal devices in motion, such as drones and smart robots, providing stable and efficient power supply and thus overcoming the limitations of traditional wireless charging technology.

