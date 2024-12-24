China sees rise in procuratorial technologies' role in case-handling

Xinhua) 09:44, December 24, 2024

FUZHOU, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top procuratorate said procuratorial technologies have played an increasingly prominent role in the case-handling of procuratorates, as the number of cases handled with the support of the technologies continues to rise.

From January to November this year, procuratorates nationwide handled over 130,000 cases involving the application of such technologies, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said at a recent meeting held in east China's Fujian Province.

According to the SPP, procuratorial technologies include those related to forensic medicine, physical evidence, digital evidence, judicial accounting and other areas. With recent sci-tech developments, those concerning environmental damage, along with the examination and authentication of food and drugs, have also been added to the list.

An authentication and technological support system covering all categories of judicial authentication has been established. So far, 280 authentication agencies and 513 quick examination labs for public interest litigations have been set up at procuratorates, according to the meeting.

In recent years, procuratorial technologies have provided well-rounded support for the case-handling of procuratorates, and the successful handling of many major cases relied on the discovery of key clues and the acquisition of crucial evidence through these technologies, the SPP said.

It called on procuratorial bodies at all levels to attach great importance to the accumulation and application of sci-tech elements and integrate procuratorial technologies into all aspects of their case-handling work.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of China's procuratorial technology system.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)