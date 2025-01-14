Senior Chinese official urges promotion of sci-tech advancements
Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of China's central science and technology commission, makes a speech at a national conference on science and technology in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Ding Xuexiang, director of China's central science and technology commission, on Monday urged continued efforts to promote advancements in science and technology.
Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made a speech at a national conference on science and technology that was convened on Monday.
He called for giving full play to the advantages of the new-type national system for key core technology research and development, and for the promotion of synergy between industry, academia, research and practical application.
He emphasized the need to fully complete major sci-tech tasks that have already been approved, and to promote the deep integration of sci-tech and industrial innovation.
He also urged the high-level construction of international and regional sci-tech innovation centers, greater sci-tech openness and cooperation, and the development of the internationalized scientific research environment.
