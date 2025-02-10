S China's Guangzhou to attract cooperative partners worldwide

People's Daily Online) 16:26, February 10, 2025

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows the night view of the urban areas in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, launches a "city partnership" program to attract cooperative partners worldwide, according to a press conference of the information office of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality on Feb. 8, 2025.

Centering around the city's brand building and industrial development, the program seeks to attract enterprises, organizations, and individuals as "city partners" who align with Guangzhou's strategic industrial layout, and are able to make significant contributions to Guangzhou's iconic identity, and channel various resources for the city.

The partners fall into four categories: "strategic partners," "super partners," "city dreamers," and "city ambassadors".

Strategic partners primarily target Fortune 500 companies, and industry-leading enterprises, top-tier scientific and research institutions and think tanks aligning with Guangzhou's key industrial development strategies and investment needs.

An Indian passenger (L) asks for information on a China's major mobile payment platform at Terminal 2 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

The "super partners" category targets major Chinese companies including China's top 500 enterprises, top 500 private companies, top 500 manufacturing companies, top 100 software companies, single-product champion enterprises in manufacturing, national specialized and sophisticated "little giant" companies and foreign companies of equivalent standing, and well-known professional service firms such as law firms and accounting firms.

The third category, "city dreamers," mainly features specialized and sophisticated enterprises and micro, small, and medium enterprises aspiring to develop in Guangzhou.

The last category, "city ambassadors," are for leading professionals in science and technology, major project investors and notable figures in culture and education, social sciences, sports and healthcare who are expected to contribute to the city's culture, industrial upgrading, and image enhancement.

"The city will highlight its advantages by hosting major events and competitions, efficiently integrate diverse resources and empower the city partners to expand their influence," said Zhu Xiaoyi, vice secretary general of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality. Zhu added that the city will also carefully organize representative activities and support enterprises and institutions in cooperating with the city through multiple approaches, allowing them to gain benefits.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)