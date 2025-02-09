Asian Winter Games: women's 3000m relay final of short track speed skating

Xinhua) 14:39, February 09, 2025

Skaters compete during the women's 3000m relay final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Gong Li of China celebrates after the women's 3000m relay final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Skaters compete during the women's 3000m relay final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Members of team China celebrate after the women's 3000m relay final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(from L to R) Fan Kexin, Wang Xinran, Gong Li and Zhang Chutong of China celebrate after the women's 3000m relay final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Members of team China celebrate after the women's 3000m relay final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Gong Li of China celebrates after the women's 3000m relay final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

