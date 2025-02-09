Xi orders all-out rescue of people buried in SW China landslide

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out search and rescue efforts to minimize casualties after a landslide buried 10 houses and left over 30 people unaccounted for in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction after the landslide struck Jinping Village, Junlian County in the city of Yibin at about 11:50 a.m.

Xi urged efforts to properly handle the aftermath. He stressed strengthening monitoring and early warning, ensuring the rescue work is carried out scientifically, and preventing the occurrence of secondary disasters.

All localities and relevant departments must step up efforts to uncover hidden risks related to various kinds of disasters and workplace safety, resolutely prevent the occurrence of serious and major disasters and accidents, and effectively protect people's lives and property, he said.

In a separate instruction, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged efforts to rescue the trapped, determine the cause of the landslide, examine potential geological hazards in surrounding areas, transfer those who are at risk to safe places, and prevent secondary disasters.

Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, has led a working team to Sichuan to guide the rescue work.

