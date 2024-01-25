Rescue continues after SW China landslide

Xinhua) 13:21, January 25, 2024

Rescuers carry out rescue operations with the help of radar in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. The death toll from a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had climbed to 34 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, local authorities said. Another 10 people are still missing, according to the local disaster relief headquarters. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Rescuers carry out rescue operations in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A rescuer carries out rescue operation in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A doctor cleans wound for a rescuer in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Rescuers carry out rescue operations in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Rescuers carry out rescue operations in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

People install rescue equipment in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

