China earmarks 30 mln yuan for reconstruction of landslide-hit regions

Xinhua) 15:01, January 29, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission, the country's economic planner, has announced that it has earmarked 30 million yuan (about 4.22 million U.S. dollars) to support the reconstruction of infrastructure and the resumption of basic public services in the landslide-hit regions in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The landslide struck Zhenxiong County, Zhaotong City, on Jan. 22, leading to both fatalities and property losses.

The death toll caused by the landslide in Liangshui Village, Zhenxiong County, had risen to 44, local authorities said Thursday, when on-site search and rescue operations had been basically concluded.

A total of 918 people from 223 households had been evacuated and relocated as of Thursday, according to local authorities.

