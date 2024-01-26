All missing in southwest China landslide confirmed dead

Xinhua) 11:09, January 26, 2024

KUNMING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- As of 8:04 p.m. Thursday, all missing people in a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had been confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to 44, according to local authorities.

The landslide struck Liangshui Village, Zhenxiong County in the city of Zhaotong at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday.

On-site search and rescue operations have been basically concluded, according to a press briefing held by the local disaster relief headquarters on Thursday evening.

Yang Xuchun, head of Zhenxiong County, said that a total of 918 people from 223 households have been evacuated and relocated following the disaster.

Yang said that six-month transitional resettlement measures have been put in place in Zhenxiong, and plans for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction are in the making.

Local authorities of Zhaotong will enhance monitoring and early warning efforts to prevent secondary disasters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)