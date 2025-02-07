UN human rights chief urges respect for int'l law following Trump's Gaza remarks

Xinhua) 10:39, February 07, 2025

GENEVA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Thursday underscored the necessity of upholding international law following U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza takeover proposal.

During a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump proposed that the United States take control of Gaza and redevelop it after relocating Palestinians, though no details were provided on the resettlement process.

"It is crucial that we move towards the next phase of the ceasefire, to release all hostages and arbitrarily detained prisoners, end the war and reconstruct Gaza, with full respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law," Turk said in a statement sent to Xinhua.

"International law is very clear," Turk stated.

He underscored the urgent need for lasting peace and security based on dignity and equality for both Palestinians and Israelis.

"The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law and must be protected by all States," he said, adding that "any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory is strictly prohibited."

