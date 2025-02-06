Middle East countries, factions condemn U.S. proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza

Palestinian children are seen next to a tent that serves as temporary shelter at the Al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City, on Feb. 5, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

CAIRO, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Middle East governments and regional leaders on Wednesday roundly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Washington could assume control of Gaza and relocate Palestinians, calling the proposal a breach of international law and a threat to longstanding efforts toward a two-state solution.

Trump floated the idea during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, stating that the U.S. would "take over the Gaza Strip" and redevelop it, though he offered no specifics on resettling Palestinians.

"We're going to develop it, create thousands of jobs, and it'll be something the entire Middle East can be proud of," he said.

In a statement, the Arab League (AL) rejected Trump's proposal, saying it violates international law and threatens regional stability. The AL reaffirmed that the Palestinian issue remains subject to Arab consensus, emphasizing that one of its key principles is ensuring the Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Trump's proposal "does not contribute to achieving the two-state solution, which represents the only way to bring peace and security between Palestinians and Israelis, and in the entire region," the pan-Arab body said.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the Gaza proposal "unacceptable" and fundamentally flawed. "Even considering such a plan is wrong," Fidan told the semi-official Anadolu Agency in an interview. "We oppose all initiatives that seek to exclude the people of Gaza from the equation in the region. The idea of displacement is neither acceptable for the region nor for us."

Fidan also emphasized Turkey's firm stance on Palestinian rights, rejecting any efforts to remove Hamas from Gaza's reconstruction and governance.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement Wednesday, reaffirming that Saudi Arabia's position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is non-negotiable. "The country will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that," the statement read.

"Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current U.S. administrations," it added.

In a meeting in Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and visiting Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa urged the continuation of efforts to recover Gaza without forcing Palestinians to leave the enclave, especially as they remain determined to stay. Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's support for Palestinian rights, stressing the need for a fair, permanent political solution based on the two-state framework to end cycles of violence.

A Palestinian child is seen on a destroyed building in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

Jordan's King Abdullah II, in a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman, also rejected any attempts to annex land or displace Palestinians. "We reaffirm the necessity of achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which will lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders," the statement from Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court said. The king also reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people in securing their legitimate rights.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced Wednesday its strong rejection of the idea of forcibly relocating Palestinians. The UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement that any efforts to displace Palestinians are unacceptable and violate their fundamental rights. The UAE reiterated its support for a two-state solution, emphasizing that the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state is essential for achieving long-term peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said the organization "categorically rejects all calls to displace our people from their homeland." He stated that the two-state solution, based on international law, remains the only viable path to peace and stability. "We were born here, we have lived here, and we will remain here."

Destroyed buildings are seen in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

Strongly condemning and rejecting Trump's remarks, Hamas said in a press statement that such rhetoric would escalate tensions in the region and aims to forcibly remove the Palestinian people from their land while justifying U.S. and Israeli control over Gaza. Hamas vowed that neither it nor the Palestinian people would allow any foreign power to impose guardianship over Gaza.

